How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Series Live Online on May 3, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Monday, May 3, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Angels face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports West, and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Los Angeles and Tampa Bay will square off on Monday. Rays: Tyler Glasnow (3-1, 1.67 ERA, .80 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) and Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-0, 3.29 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Angels are 6-4 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .412.

The Rays are 7-5 on the road. Tampa Bay has slugged .368 this season. Joey Wendle leads the team with a .478 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits.

