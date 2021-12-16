How to Watch ‘MacGruber’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile
The new series “MacGruber” is adapted from the hilarious SNL sketch and will feature eight comedic half-hour episodes on Peacock starting this Thursday, December 16. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch ‘MacGruber’ Series Premiere
- When: Thursday, December 16
- Where: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock
About ‘MacGruber’
The upcoming action-comedy series is based on the recurring “Saturday Night Live” sketch. Also called “MacGruber”, the sketch was a parody of the action-adventure series “MacGyver.” This new show will serve as a sequel to the 2010 film and stars Will Forte as the title character, who is released from prison over a decade later after the brutal murder of Dieter von Cunth (Val Kilmer).
The patriot and hero MacGruber sets out on a mission to defeat Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane), a villain from his past. Teaming up with Vicki (Kristen Wiig) and Piper (Ryan Phillippe), the group must defeat the forces of evil in order to save the world. However, they soon find that evil may be lurking within.
The series also stars Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Timothy V. Murphy.
MacGruber
After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber must reassemble his old team in order to defeat the forces of evil.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.