How to Watch ‘MacGruber’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The new series “MacGruber” is adapted from the hilarious SNL sketch and will feature eight comedic half-hour episodes on Peacock starting this Thursday, December 16. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘MacGruber’ Series Premiere

When: Thursday, December 16

Where: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock

About ‘MacGruber’

The upcoming action-comedy series is based on the recurring “Saturday Night Live” sketch. Also called “MacGruber”, the sketch was a parody of the action-adventure series “MacGyver.” This new show will serve as a sequel to the 2010 film and stars Will Forte as the title character, who is released from prison over a decade later after the brutal murder of Dieter von Cunth (Val Kilmer).

The patriot and hero MacGruber sets out on a mission to defeat Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane), a villain from his past. Teaming up with Vicki (Kristen Wiig) and Piper (Ryan Phillippe), the group must defeat the forces of evil in order to save the world. However, they soon find that evil may be lurking within.

The series also stars Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Timothy V. Murphy.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.