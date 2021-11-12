How to Watch Marvel Studios 2021 Disney+ Day Special Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

Disney+ has been a streaming powerhouse since its inception. Part of that incredible success has stemmed from its connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the various other Marvel properties. So with Disney + Day on the horizon, it’s no surprise that Marvel will have plenty of action to show for the big day. You can watch with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch “Marvel Studios 2021 Disney+ Day Special” Premiere

When: Friday, November 12

Where: Disney+

Stream: In honor of Disney+ Day through November 14th, you can get Disney+ for just $1.99 for your first month (normally $7.99) – a 75% savings.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Your First Month of Disney+ For Just $1.99 (75% OFF)

About “Marvel Studios 2021 Disney+ Day Special”

While the official word about what’s going to be shown at the Marvel Studios 2021 Disney+ Day special has been kept somewhat quiet, reports have emerged suggesting at least some of what will be on hand.

One item set to appear is a trailer for the upcoming “Ms. Marvel” series set to stream on the platform sometime next year. An early look at “She-Hulk” is also set to arrive which could be Marvel’s first venture into a legal comedy. A look at the upcoming “Moon Knight” series is also a possibility, along with cast updates for “Secret Invasion”. Some are also looking for official announcements for “Echo” and “Werewolf by Night.”

From there, the reports get much vaguer. A look at future Disney+ projects as well as “a trailer of trailers” are projected to be part of the lineup somewhere. The 2023 film slate is likely to get some updating here as well, and some even believe that we could get teases going as far out as 2024.

It’s unclear what exactly will make an appearance at this event. The reports that have emerged so far, however, suggest that this will be a very big show indeed when it does come out later this week.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV