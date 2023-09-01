Miami vs. Miami (Ohio): How to Watch the 2023 Football Game Live for Free Without Cable

Get your orange juice or tomato juice ready as the battle of the Miamis comes back for college football’s first weekend. The Miami Hurricanes face the Miami (OH) RedHawks from Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

When : Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT

: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT TV Channel : ACC Network

: ACC Network Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $99.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Miami vs. Miami (OH) game will be streaming on ACC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ACC Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

How to watch the Miami vs Miami game without cable:

Of the live streaming services, most of them carry the ACC Network within their sports packages. Here are the all the options if you want to compare:

Can you stream Miami vs. Miami (OH) on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes. As our first pick, you can watch the Miami vs. Miami (OH) game on ACC with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 3 Months of Choice Plan. It’s by far the easiest way to get the game for free if you’ve never been a DIRECTV customer before. You will also be able to stream all the other football channels this weekend, including Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Miami vs. Miami (OH) on Sling TV?

You sure can. You can watch the Miami vs. Miami (OH) game on ACC with a subscription to Sling. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month, but the ACC Network is $11 more. Still, if you plan on keeping this service for the rest of the month, it is way cheaper than DIRECTV’s option. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Miami (OH) on Fubo?

You can watch the Miami vs. Miami (OH) game on ACC Network with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Miami (OH) on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Miami (OH) game on ACC Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Miami vs. Miami (OH) on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Miami vs. Miami (OH) game on ACC Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Miami vs. Miami (OH) on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ACC Network so you won’t be able to stream the Miami vs. Miami (OH) game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Miami (OH) vs. Miami Game Preview

In anticipation of the long-awaited matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and Miami of Ohio RedHawks, excitement is building among players and fans alike. The historical context adds a touch of nostalgia as the two teams face off for the first time since 1987, creating a sense of anticipation for a renewed rivalry. While the past encounters may not provide direct insights into the upcoming game, they serve as a reminder of the longstanding connection between these football programs.

Both teams enter the season opener with new offensive and defensive schemes, signaling a fresh start in their respective approaches. The Hurricanes, led by second-year coach Mario Cristobal, have made significant changes to their offensive strategy. With the arrival of offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson, known for his prolific passing attack at Houston, the Hurricanes are expected to unleash a more dynamic and versatile offense. Supported by a deeper and seemingly more talented receiving corps, as well as a sturdy group of highly rated running backs, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is poised to lead the charge. The Hurricanes’ offensive line, projected to be one of the top units in the nation, promises to create ample opportunities for Van Dyke and the running backs to shine.

On the other side of the field, the Miami of Ohio RedHawks, under the guidance of head coach Chuck Martin, have also undergone changes in their offense and defense. The RedHawks’ offensive game plan revolves around quarterback Brett Gabbert, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs reserve quarterback Blaine Gabbert. Brett Gabbert showcased his potential last season, finishing with impressive numbers: 2,648 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. With a strong arm and solid decision-making skills, he looks to lead the RedHawks’ offense to success.

Analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of each team, the Hurricanes boast one of the nation’s top projected offensive lines, providing a solid foundation for their offensive game plan. Van Dyke’s development, named ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021, brings a level of confidence and potential for explosive plays. Additionally, the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and secondary coach Jahmile Addae have instilled a level of motivation and determination in the defense. These factors position the Hurricanes as a formidable force.

On the other hand, the RedHawks find their strengths in the playmaking abilities of quarterback Brett Gabbert. With his experience and impressive statistics from the previous season, he poses a threat to the Hurricanes’ defense.