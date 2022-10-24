How to Watch ‘Mid-Century’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Everyone loves a good ghost story, especially at Halloween time, and Peacock and Lionsgate are debuting a new one in “Mid-Century,” a movie that is likely to appeal to everyone from suspense/horror fans and architecture buffs. The film, which is about unsettling things that happen at a mid-century vacation rental, is set to make its debut on that streaming service on Monday, Oct. 24 and you can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.

About “Mid-Century”

Directed by Sonja O’Hara, “Mid-Century” is named after the vintage, as well as the architectural type of the vacation rental itself. Architect Tom (Shane West) and doctor Alice (Chelsea Gilligan) are a couple who have decided to go on vacation to a house unvisited since the 1960s, which he discovers was built in the 1950s by his idol and favorite architect Frederick Banner (Stephen Lang), who is rumored to have ties to the occult.

Mid-Century June 17, 2022 A husband and wife’s weekend in a mid-century modern vacation rental turns deadly when the husband discovers the owner is a psychopath with a backyard of buried secrets and designs on his wife.

Eventually, they discover that the place may be haunted, with a long history of mysterious and shocking deaths. The cast also includes the likes of Bruce Dern, Sarah Hay, Vanessa Estelle Williams, and the rapper known as Dumbfoundead. Released in theaters and on VOD earlier this summer, “Mid-Century” is now make its streaming debut on Peacock.

“Mid-Century” joins a long list of horror and Halloween-themed content available on that streaming service, starting with the most recent “Halloween” movie, “Halloween Ends.” Also available on the Halloween Horror Nights tab on Peacock are “Halloween II,” “Child’s Play 2,” “Leatherface,” and “The Wolfman.”

Official trailer for "Mid-Century"

