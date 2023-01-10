 Skip to Content
How to Watch Mikaela Shiffrin Attempt to Break Lindsay Vonn’s Alpine Skiing Wins Record Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

Mikaela Shiffrin is chasing history. The 27 year-old Shiffrin is currently tied with fellow American Lindsay Vonn for the most wins on the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup with 82. Shiffrin will attempt to break that record on Tuesday, Jan. 10 live on Peacock from Flachau, Austria in a slalom that no skiing fan can afford to miss. You can watch Shiffrin race toward the record books with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch Mikaela Shiffrin Attempt to Break Lindsay Vonn’s Record

About Mikaela Shiffrin Attempt to Break Lindsay Vonn’s Record

Shiffrin’s record-breaking attempt will come during a slalom, so she will be required to make two separate runs. The first will begin at 12 p.m. ET, while the second will take place at 2:45 p.m. ET. Each skier’s times will be added together, and the fastest skier overall will be the winner.

Shiffrin tied Vonn’s record on Sunday, Jan. 8 by reaching her 82nd Alpine skiing World Cup victory. Shiffrin’s impressive career success is hardly a surprise, considering her status as the youngest slalom champion in Olympic alpine skiing history.

Shiffrin has also tallied 51 World Cup slalom victories, the most by any man or woman in a single discipline in World Cup history. She’s gotten the season off to a good start, racking up eight wins in fifteen total starts thus far in the 2022-23 International Ski Federation campaign.

Can You Stream Mikaela Shiffrin Attempt to Break Lindsay Vonn’s Record For Free?

If you’ve never yet signed up for Peacock, yes! Peacock offers a seven-day free trial of its service to new subscribers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Mikaela Shiffrin’s Record-Breaking Attempt on Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch Shiffrin Tie Vonn's Record

