How to Watch Mikaela Shiffrin Attempt to Break Lindsay Vonn’s Alpine Skiing Wins Record Live for Free Without Cable

Mikaela Shiffrin is chasing history. The 27 year-old Shiffrin is currently tied with fellow American Lindsay Vonn for the most wins on the women's Alpine skiing World Cup with 82. Shiffrin will attempt to break that record on Tuesday, Jan. 10 live on Peacock from Flachau, Austria in a slalom that no skiing fan can afford to miss.

How to Watch Mikaela Shiffrin Attempt to Break Lindsay Vonn’s Record

When: Tuesday, Jan. 10; First run begins at 12 noon ET, second run begins at 2:45 p.m. ET

About Mikaela Shiffrin Attempt to Break Lindsay Vonn’s Record

Shiffrin’s record-breaking attempt will come during a slalom, so she will be required to make two separate runs. The first will begin at 12 p.m. ET, while the second will take place at 2:45 p.m. ET. Each skier’s times will be added together, and the fastest skier overall will be the winner.

Shiffrin tied Vonn’s record on Sunday, Jan. 8 by reaching her 82nd Alpine skiing World Cup victory. Shiffrin’s impressive career success is hardly a surprise, considering her status as the youngest slalom champion in Olympic alpine skiing history.

Shiffrin has also tallied 51 World Cup slalom victories, the most by any man or woman in a single discipline in World Cup history. She’s gotten the season off to a good start, racking up eight wins in fifteen total starts thus far in the 2022-23 International Ski Federation campaign.

