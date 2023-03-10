How to Watch ‘Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Things keep coming up “Flowers” for Miley Cyrus. On Friday, March 10, the singer takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event featuring debut performances of her highly anticipated eighth studio album, “Endless Summer Vacation.” The global superstar’s cinematic, one-of-a-kind performances are threaded together with exclusive interviews where she provides insight into her new album and the person she is today. The special is set to premiere on Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. EST. You can watch Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions) with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)’

Disney+ will celebrate multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus’ highly anticipated eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation with an original special event, “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).” For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from “Endless Summer Vacation,” including her hit single “Flowers,” seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.

The global superstar’s cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for “Flowers.” With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today.

The “Backyard Sessions” are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans. Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the “Backyard Sessions” quickly became a benchmark series. “Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” serves as a continuation.

‘Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)’ Trailer