How to Watch ‘Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You’ Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

Peacock is going all out to celebrate Pride Month this year with a special concert event featuring singer Miley Cyrus. Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You is available to stream on Peacock Friday, June 25. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock.

How to Watch Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You Online For Free

When: Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET

Where: Peacock

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock

Miley Cyrus will perform a selection of her music, including “The Climb,” “We Can’t Stop,” and “Party in the U.S.A.” She will also cover beloved classics, like “Believe,” “True Colors,” “We Belong,” “Dancing Queen,” and a Madonna medley featuring “Music,” “Express Yourself,” and “Like A Prayer”. She will be joined on stage with special guests Brothers Osborne, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, and Orville Peck.

This hour-long event was taped at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. In the trailer, Cyrus said, “I’m filling up the legendary Ryman Auditorium to celebrate Pride with the power of music. Tonight will be all about celebration. Everybody is welcome here.”

How Much Does Peacock Cost?

A subscription to Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads. Peacock also offers a free tier with different content.

On What Devices Can You Stream Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You?

You can stream Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You on all devices that Peacock is available including Roku, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, Xbox, and web browser.

Can You Watch Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You Offline?

With a Peacock Premium subscription, you can download content offline and watch it on your mobile device or tablet.

