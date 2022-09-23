How to Watch ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Get out your Minionese-to-English dictionaries out and prepare for laughs, because “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is headed to streaming on Peacock on Friday, Sept. 23! Eighty-four days after its original theatrical release, the occasionally-villainous and always hilarious little yellow helpers and their 11-year-old master Gru are coming to a TV or mobile device near you and you can watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

When: Friday, Sept. 23

Friday, Sept. 23 TV: Peacock

Peacock Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.

About ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Kevin, Bob, Stuart, Otto and the rest of the Minions were really just looking for a gig when they fell in with their new boss, an 11-year-old named Gru. He may not be large in stature, but his ambitions far exceed his diminutive height. When Gru gets an invitation to try out for an illustrious supervillain team, the Vicious 6, he feels that his dreams of world domination are about to come true at last.

However, things don’t go according to plan. Gru and the Minions soon realize that perhaps being part of the team isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, especially when the members have a hidden agenda. Gru is kidnapped by a villain named Wild Knuckles, who was presumed dead by his fellow Vicious 6 members, it’s up to the Minions to rescue him and help their adolescent boss end up on top of the supervillain heap.

The film boasts an impressive cast of voices, including Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dany Trejo, Julie Andrews, Dolph Ludgren, Alan Arkin, Russell Brand, and Pierre Coffin as the ubiquitous Minions.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ on Peacock?

