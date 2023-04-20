How to Watch ‘Mrs. Davis’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Technology versus religion is an age-old debate, and one that won’t be solved any time soon. That is, unless Sister Simone has something to say about it. You can find out exactly what this nun-turned-technology-hater plans to do about the encroachment of technology in our lives in “Mrs. Davis,” the newest series debuting on Peacock on Thursday, April 20. Starring Betty Gilpin and from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof, this off-the-wall thriller will be one of the most talked-about shows this spring. You can watch Mrs. Davis: Season 1 with a subscription to Peacock .

About ‘Mrs. Davis’ Series Premiere

Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” “The Hunt”) stars alongside Jake McDorman (“Dopesick,” “The Right Stuff”) and Andy McQueen (“Station Eleven,” “Fahrenheit 451”) as Simone, a nun who goes to battle against an all-powerful Artificial Intelligence known as “Mrs. Davis.” McDorman plays Gilpin’s rebellious ex, who also has a personal vendetta against the Algorithm.

The series springs from the mind of “Lost” producer Damon Lindelof, which should give fans some idea of what kind of mind-bending science fiction they can expect from the show. But there’ll be plenty of comedy as well, ensuring that “Mrs. Davis” will be one of the best-loved premieres on Peacock since “Poker Face” first premiered on the service in early 2023.

‘Mrs. Davis’ Series Premiere Schedule

Peacock will be airing ‘Mrs. Davis’ Series Premiere on Thursday, April 20, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Episode 1 : Thursday, April 20, 2023

: Thursday, April 20, 2023 Episode 2 : Thursday, April 20, 2023

: Thursday, April 20, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, April 20, 2023

: Thursday, April 20, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, April 20, 2023

: Thursday, April 20, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, April 27, 2023

: Thursday, April 27, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, May 4, 2023

: Thursday, May 4, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, May 11, 2023

: Thursday, May 11, 2023 Episode 8: Thursday, May 18, 2023

