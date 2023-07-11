How to Watch ‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
For years, serial killer documentaries and series have captivated viewers. Now, Peacock is telling another side of the story. “Myth of the Zodiac Killer” examines the details behind the murders from 1968 to 1969 and whether there actually was a killer. The two-part docuseries debuts on Peacock on Tuesday, July 11, delving into unique theories and fascinating facts. You can watch Myth of the Zodiac Killer with a subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer’ Premiere
In San Francisco’s Bay Area in 1968 and 1969, five people were found dead. It’s possible more were slain by the mysterious Zodiac Killer but never discovered or specifically linked to the same murderer. To this day, no name has been officially tied to these crimes, so justice has yet to be served. Despite lengthy investigations as well as films, shows, books, and podcasts about the case, no conclusion has been drawn.
In “Myth of the Zodiac Killer,” a new question is pondered: Was there ever a killer? The docuseries addresses this question and offers differing opinions and facts. Thomas Henry Horan is an investigative journalist and the author behind “The Myth of the Zodiac Killer: a A Literary Investigation.” Filmmaker Andrew Nock partner led with Horan to offer their commentary and help viewers make progress on a decades-old mystery. This is a must-see for a true crime enthusiast, and the premiere is just around the corner.
Can you watch ‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer’ Premiere for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Myth of the Zodiac Killer as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer’ Premiere Schedule
Both episodes of “The Myth of the Zodiac Killer” begin streaming on-demand on Tuesday, July 11.
Can you watch ‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer’ Premiere offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Myth of the Zodiac Killer and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer’ Premiere?
You can watch Myth of the Zodiac Killer on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer’ Premiere Trailer
Myth of the Zodiac KillerJuly 11, 2023
The identity of the serial killer known as ‘The Zodiac’ has been confounding investigators for nearly fifty years, but an unlikely and unconventional theorist may have finally shed light to America’s most famous cold case by asking a question that no one else has ever dared ask: what if the reason the Zodiac has never been caught…is because he never existed in the first place?
