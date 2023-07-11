How to Watch ‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer’ Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

For years, serial killer documentaries and series have captivated viewers. Now, Peacock is telling another side of the story. “ Myth of the Zodiac Killer ” examines the details behind the murders from 1968 to 1969 and whether there actually was a killer. The two-part docuseries debuts on Peacock on Tuesday, July 11, delving into unique theories and fascinating facts. You can watch Myth of the Zodiac Killer with a subscription to Peacock .

About ‘Myth of the Zodiac Killer’ Premiere

In San Francisco’s Bay Area in 1968 and 1969, five people were found dead. It’s possible more were slain by the mysterious Zodiac Killer but never discovered or specifically linked to the same murderer. To this day, no name has been officially tied to these crimes, so justice has yet to be served. Despite lengthy investigations as well as films, shows, books, and podcasts about the case, no conclusion has been drawn.

In “Myth of the Zodiac Killer,” a new question is pondered: Was there ever a killer? The docuseries addresses this question and offers differing opinions and facts. Thomas Henry Horan is an investigative journalist and the author behind “The Myth of the Zodiac Killer: a A Literary Investigation.” Filmmaker Andrew Nock partner led with Horan to offer their commentary and help viewers make progress on a decades-old mystery. This is a must-see for a true crime enthusiast, and the premiere is just around the corner.

