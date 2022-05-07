How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Game 3 Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Altitude, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL Playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Colorado visits Nashville with 1-0 series lead

Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (45-30-7, fifth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -230, Predators +187; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 7-2 in the last matchup. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.

Nashville is 45-30-7 overall and 15-7-1 against the Central Division. The Predators rank first in the league serving 12.6 penalty minutes per game.

Colorado is 56-19-7 overall with a 14-5-3 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have a 29-8-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Johansen has scored 26 goals with 36 assists for the Predators. Matt Duchene has seven goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mikko Rantanen has 36 goals and 56 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Predators: Juuse Saros: out (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).