How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots Game Live Online on September 10, 2023: TV & Streaming

This may be a rematch of a Super Bowl from a few years back, but it’s a good be that neither fan base has forgotten that fateful game! The New England Patriots will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Philadelphia revenge tour is officially on after losing last year’s Super Bowl, while the Patriots are looking to get back to the playoffs. You can watch the game with a live TV streaming service, or with a deal for 50% off an entire year of Paramount+.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots 2023 NFL Week 1 Game

About the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots 2023 NFL Week 1 Matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, after finishing 14-3 in the regular season. Jalen Hurts took a huge leap last season, and figures to continue his status as a top dual-threat quarterback for the Eagles this year. Wide receiver A.J. Brown and a stellar offensive line helped Hurts progress in 2022, and both of those factors (along with a relentless defense led by Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay) should help the Eagles remain contenders in 2023.

For the New England Patriots, this season is all about a return to relevancy. Quarterback Mac Jones looked lost at times in 2022, as Bill Belichick decided to use former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as offensive coordinator. The experiment was a disaster, and now Bill O’Brien will step back into the role to see if he can coach up Jones. Belichick still has plenty of defensive juice on the roster, but it will ultimately be up to O’Brien to help this team put its 8-9 2022 season behind it.

How to Stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots 2023 NFL Week 1 Matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots game will be streaming on Paramount Plus. The NFL on CBS games are available on both the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan for $5.99 per month and on the ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 monthly. With the latter premium plan, subscribers get access to a live stream of their local CBS affiliate so that they can watch all of the live sports, news, and original series from the network.

Fans can also sign up to stream CBS with a live TV streaming service. The Streamable’s recommendation is to watch CBS with a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots on Paramount Plus?

As we’ve mentioned before, Paramount+ is currently offering a football-specific deal that allows fans to get an entire year of the streaming service for 50% off. That way you can save while watching the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots open their respective seasons. However, that is not the only special deal that Paramount+ is offering; you can watch all of the NFL of CBS games with a 30-day free trial of Paramount+.

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots on Fubo?

You can watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge). You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots game on CBS with YouTube TV.

Can You Stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109, or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Can You Stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots on NFL+?

If the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($6.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Can you stream Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots game. You would be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, all of which carry NFL games.

