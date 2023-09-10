How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Game Live Online on September 10, 2023: TV & Streaming

It wouldn’t truly be football season if this wasn’t the first “Sunday Night Football” matchup of the season. The Dallas Cowboys will take on the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Telemundo and Peacock. It’s a classic NFC East showdown between two teams with playoff aspirations in 2023, and you can see it go down live with either a subscription to Peacock or a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants 2023 NFL Week 1 Game

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

The New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys game will be streaming on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock, which is available with a . You can also stream NBC on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Peacock, and YouTube TV.

The NFC East sent three teams to the 2022 NFL playoffs, and two of them will be playing in this game. The Dallas Cowboys went 12-5 thanks to strong seasons from Dak Prescott and the defense, and are hoping to replicate that success with head coach Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties from departed offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Defensively, the team brings Dan Quinn back to help Micah Parsons, Travon Diggs and company continue to thrive. Ezekiel Elliot is no longer a Cowboy, so the team’s rushing attack will lean heavily on Tony Pollard and rookie running back Deuce Vaughn.

The New York Giants shocked the world by not only making it to the playoffs at 9-8, but actually winning a game. Head coach Brian Daboll has gotten the best out of Big Blue, and will look to continue the development of quarterback Daniel Jones. Saquon Barkley might not have gotten the contract he wanted this offseason, but he’ll have one more opportunity to prove to anyone watching that he deserves it in 2023. The Giants are counting on defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to continue wrecking opposing offenses, and that starts with this matchup against the hated Cowboys.

You can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game on NBC with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and $10 off your first three months of the Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream all of the other channels that carry NFL games this season as well: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, and NFL Network.

Keep in mind that DIRECTV is currently in the middle of a continuous retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar. Due to this, a number of local affiliates that will carry NFL games this season are currently blacked out. You can check to see if your local market is impacted here. This impasse began in early July, and there have been no public reports of progress, but like all retrans and carriage fee disputes, football has a way of encouraging negotiation, so a resolution could occur at any point.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

There is good news and bad news for cord-cutters looking to watch NFL football on Sling TV. The live streaming service does in fact carry NBC, but only in 11 major markets across the country. So, if you live in one of the regions listed below, you are able to stream the Cowboys-Giants game, but if not, you should probably explore some of our other recommended options.

Boston

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Miami/Fort Lauderdale

Hartford/New Haven

Los Angeles New York

Philadelphia

San Diego

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Washington, DC

If you are comfortable moving forward with a Sling subscription, the streamer is currently offering 50% off your first month of any plan on the platform. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports channels) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan also runs $40 monthly but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT. You can also get this package for 50% off for one month.

However, if you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, Sling is adding extra savings for you to sign up for both Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month — half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

You can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game on NBC with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. With Fubo, you will also be able to watch ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

You can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game on NBC with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

You can watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game on NBC with YouTube TV.

Since the Cowboys-Giants game is being nationally televised, it won’t be available on NFL Sunday Ticket. The out-of-market package allows fans to watch any game not airing locally in either of the Sunday afternoon windows. You can sign up either as an add-on to your YouTube TV subscription, or via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels a la carte option. Currently, there are a number of deals available to lower the cost of the popular package.

Students can also get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109, or bundle it with the NFL RedZone channel for $119.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

If the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($14.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends, as well as watch a livestream of the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels.