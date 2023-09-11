How to Watch Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Game Live Online on September 11, 2023: TV & Streaming

Are you ready for some football?! The 2023 “Monday Night Football” schedule kicks off with a hotly-anticipated matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. On paper, both of these teams should be competing for the AFC East title this season, as both have star-studded rosters and big-name quarterbacks to help lead them to postseason glory. But who will make it? You can get an early answer to that question by watching the game with a live TV streaming service.

The New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills game will be streaming on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

The Buffalo Bills finished 13-3 last year, with one canceled game coming due to the scary on-field injury to safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is back on the field this year, aiming to help the Bills get further than the AFC Divisional round of the playoffs. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the rest of the Bills offense figures to be potent once again this year, while the defense hopes to get star pass rusher Von Miller back from injury sooner rather than later.

The New York Jets are flying high this offseason after trading for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who the team hopes will build chemistry quickly with Garrett Wilson and other playmakers. Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook lead a strong running back room for the Jets, and the defensive line led by Quinnen Williams looks absolutely ferocious. Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed make a formidable cornerback tandem for the Jets, and head coach Robert Saleh has plenty of experience turning stars into superstars. There are questions along the offensive line, but this definitely a team built to be playing in January.

You can watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game on ESPN with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and $10 off your first three months of the Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream all of the other channels that carry NFL games this season as well: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

Keep in mind that DIRECTV is currently in the middle of a continuous retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar. Due to this, a number of local affiliates that will carry NFL games this season are currently blacked out. You can check to see if your local market is impacted here. The impasse won’t affect the Bills-Jets game, as ESPN is a nationally-televised network.

There is good news and bad news for cord-cutters looking to watch NFL football on Sling TV. The live streaming service does in fact carry ESPN in all markets, so this Bills-Jets game along with every other “Monday Night Football” contest is available with the service.

If you are comfortable moving forward with a Sling subscription, the streamer is currently offering 50% off your first month of any plan on the platform. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports channels) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan also runs $40 monthly but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT. You can also get this package for 50% off for one month.

However, if you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, Sling is adding extra savings for you to sign up for both Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month — half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

You can watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game on ESPN with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. With Fubo, you will also be able to watch ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network.

You can watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On.

You can watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game on ESPN with YouTube TV.

Since the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game is being nationally televised, it won’t appear on NFL Sunday Ticket. The out-of-market package allows fans to watch any game not airing locally in either of the Sunday afternoon windows. You can sign up either as an add-on to your YouTube TV subscription, or via YouTube’s Prime Time Channels a la carte option. Currently, there are a number of deals available to lower the cost of the popular package.

Students can also get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109, or bundle it with the NFL RedZone channel for $119.

If the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game is airing on any TV channel in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($14.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends, as well as watch a livestream of the NFL Network and NFL RedZone channels.