How to Watch No. 1 Arsenal vs. No. 2 Manchester City Live Without Cable

The English Premier League season is down to its final month. There are just a few matches left to play, and every game has more significance. That’s why getting a true top-of-the-table match at this stage is such a treat for fans, but that’s exactly what will happen Wednesday, April 26 at 3 p.m. ET when first-place Arsenal takes on second-place Manchester City on Peacock. There’s only one way to watch this clash of the titans: a Subscription to Peacock.

There are title hopes on the line for both clubs as they prepare to meet Wednesday. Man City currently trails Arsenal by five points, but it has played two fewer games. Arsenal has drawn each of their last three matches, including 3-3 v. Southampton on Friday, while Manchester City, who defeated Leicester City, 3-1, in their most recent Premier League match on Apr. 15, has won six consecutive PL matches.

PL leading goal scorer Erling Haaland, who scored two goals against Leicester City, has found the back of the net 32 times this season, tied with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (32 goals in 2017-18) for the most goals in a 38-match Premier League season. He trails Newcastle’s Andy Cole (1993-94) and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer (1994-95) by two goals for the most in any Premier League season (both 42-match seasons).

