How to Watch No. 1 Arsenal vs. No. 2 Manchester City Live Without Cable
The English Premier League season is down to its final month. There are just a few matches left to play, and every game has more significance. That’s why getting a true top-of-the-table match at this stage is such a treat for fans, but that’s exactly what will happen Wednesday, April 26 at 3 p.m. ET when first-place Arsenal takes on second-place Manchester City on Peacock. There’s only one way to watch this clash of the titans: a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City
- When: Starts Wednesday, April 26 at 3 p.m. ET
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock
About Arsenal vs. Manchester City
There are title hopes on the line for both clubs as they prepare to meet Wednesday. Man City currently trails Arsenal by five points, but it has played two fewer games. Arsenal has drawn each of their last three matches, including 3-3 v. Southampton on Friday, while Manchester City, who defeated Leicester City, 3-1, in their most recent Premier League match on Apr. 15, has won six consecutive PL matches.
PL leading goal scorer Erling Haaland, who scored two goals against Leicester City, has found the back of the net 32 times this season, tied with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (32 goals in 2017-18) for the most goals in a 38-match Premier League season. He trails Newcastle’s Andy Cole (1993-94) and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer (1994-95) by two goals for the most in any Premier League season (both 42-match seasons).
Can You Stream Arsenal vs. Manchester For Free?
Not at this time. Peacock used to offer new users a free trial, but has discontinued that practice. The good news is, Peacock is one of the most affordable streaming platforms available, costing just $4.99 per month for ad-supported streaming, or $9.99 per month to go ad-free.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Arsenal vs. Manchester City on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
