How to Watch ‘Of an Age’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

If you’re looking for a highly-rated drama movie to enjoy this weekend, look no further than the newest addition to Peacock ’s library. After its February 2023 theatrical debut, “ Of an Age ” will soon be available to stream on-demand at home. The new LGBTQ film premieres on Peacock on Friday, April 7. Whether you weren’t able to catch it in theaters or you loved it so much that you want to see it again, make sure you don’t miss out. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Of an Age'

The LGBTQ story explores the idea of finding new love in an unlikely place. “Of an Age,” starring Elias Anton, Thom Green, and Hattie Hook, is set in 1999. It follows 17-year-old Kol, who’s a ballroom dancer. He was born in Serbia but is from Australia. He finds himself involved in a whirlwind romance when he hits things off with his friend Ebony’s older brother, Adam.

Over the span of 24 hours, Adam and Kol spend time getting to know each other. However, they have just one day together and one chance to be with one another. Any shot at a lasting relationship will potentially be cut short by Adam’s big plans. Will the stars align and allow their romance to continue? Or will they be left with just the memories of their 24 hours together?

Can you watch 'Of an Age' for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Of an Age’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'Of an Age'?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Of an Age' Trailer