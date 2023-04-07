How to Watch ‘Of an Age’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
If you’re looking for a highly-rated drama movie to enjoy this weekend, look no further than the newest addition to Peacock’s library. After its February 2023 theatrical debut, “Of an Age” will soon be available to stream on-demand at home. The new LGBTQ film premieres on Peacock on Friday, April 7. Whether you weren’t able to catch it in theaters or you loved it so much that you want to see it again, make sure you don’t miss out. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 'Of an Age'
The LGBTQ story explores the idea of finding new love in an unlikely place. “Of an Age,” starring Elias Anton, Thom Green, and Hattie Hook, is set in 1999. It follows 17-year-old Kol, who’s a ballroom dancer. He was born in Serbia but is from Australia. He finds himself involved in a whirlwind romance when he hits things off with his friend Ebony’s older brother, Adam.
Over the span of 24 hours, Adam and Kol spend time getting to know each other. However, they have just one day together and one chance to be with one another. Any shot at a lasting relationship will potentially be cut short by Adam’s big plans. Will the stars align and allow their romance to continue? Or will they be left with just the memories of their 24 hours together?
Can you watch 'Of an Age' for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Of an Age’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
What devices can you use to stream 'Of an Age'?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Of an Age' Trailer
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.