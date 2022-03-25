How to Watch ‘Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U’ Documentary Online Without Cable

Barely 19 years old, Olivia Rodrigo is one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars with hit album “SOUR” bumping on every teen girl’s speakers. “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u” explores the making of her album and how a teenage heartbreak helped Rodrigo establish herself as a young talent worth listening to. The documentary is streaming on Friday, March 25 exclusively on Disney+. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.

About ‘Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U’

When Olivia Rodrigo released her hit single “Drivers License” in 2021, it was clear that the music industry needed to keep an eye out for the new artist claiming her spot on the stage.

“Driving Home 2 U” shines a light on the making of “SOUR,” Rodrigo’s heartbreak album detailing a failed relationship with her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-star Joshua Basset. Each song speaks to the ups and downs of a new couple having to navigate early adulthood in the celebrity-filled city of Los Angeles.

From the heart-wrenching lyrics, nostalgia-laced melodies, and an impressive voice to match, the film details the teen’s state of mind when she created her debut album. The doc will also include brand new live arrangements of the songs.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) March 25, 2022 Grammy® nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo takes a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album “SOUR,” to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Olivia along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of “SOUR.”

