How to Watch ‘Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U’ Documentary Online Without Cable
Barely 19 years old, Olivia Rodrigo is one of Hollywood’s fastest rising stars with hit album “SOUR” bumping on every teen girl’s speakers. “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u” explores the making of her album and how a teenage heartbreak helped Rodrigo establish herself as a young talent worth listening to. The documentary is streaming on Friday, March 25 exclusively on Disney+. Watch with a subscription to Disney+.
How to Watch ‘Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U’
- When: Friday, March 25
- TV: Disney+
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+.
About ‘Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U’
When Olivia Rodrigo released her hit single “Drivers License” in 2021, it was clear that the music industry needed to keep an eye out for the new artist claiming her spot on the stage.
“Driving Home 2 U” shines a light on the making of “SOUR,” Rodrigo’s heartbreak album detailing a failed relationship with her “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” co-star Joshua Basset. Each song speaks to the ups and downs of a new couple having to navigate early adulthood in the celebrity-filled city of Los Angeles.
From the heart-wrenching lyrics, nostalgia-laced melodies, and an impressive voice to match, the film details the teen’s state of mind when she created her debut album. The doc will also include brand new live arrangements of the songs.
OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
Grammy® nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo takes a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her debut album “SOUR,” to Los Angeles. Along the way, Rodrigo recounts the memories of writing and creating her record-breaking debut album and shares her feelings as a young woman navigating a specific time in her life. Through new live arrangements of her songs, intimate interviews and never-before-seen footage from the making of the album, audiences will follow Olivia along on a cinematic journey exploring the story of “SOUR.”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Disney+?
Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.