How to Watch ‘Opry Live: USO Holiday Special’ Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Circle Network, a free country music network, and USO are coming together for a holiday special in honor of those who serve in the United States military. “Opry Live: USO Holiday Special” features holiday performances from your favorite country stars at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. The special airs live on the Circle Network on Saturday, December 18 at 9/8c with “So. Much. More. Christmas.” airing 30 minutes before. You can watch it live for free on the Circle Network on Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Opry Live: USO Holiday Special’

When: Saturday, December 18 at 9/8c

TV: The Circle Network and USO

Stream: Watch for free on Peacock

Circle Network is available to stream for free on Peacock, Xumo, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, and Frndly TV.

About ‘Opry Live: USO Holiday Special’

Prepare yourself for an evening of festive music and get into the holiday spirit! The USO Holiday Special is hosted by USO Global Ambassador and singer-songwriter Kellie Pickler. This festive event features performances by some of the biggest names in country music, including Lauren Alaina, Luke Combs, Jessie James Decker, Craig Morgan, Josh Turner, Carrie Underwood, and The War & Treaty.

This special event pays tribute to veterans and active service members. USO Holidays features a full slate of seasonal programming for service members and their families. Throughout the one-hour event, veterans and performers will take the stage to share heartfelt stories.

“We are grateful to have the iconic Grand Ole Opry host this special and the talented artists bring a bit of home to our service members and military families,” said Christopher Plamp of USO in a press release. “We hope this holiday special reminds each of us of the sacrifices made on our behalf every day by our brave men and women who serve our country.”

“I’ve never worn the uniform, but I’m a proud supporter for those who do. As a Global Ambassador for the USO, I hope to share the importance of serving those who serve us all,” Pickler said in a press release. “I’m excited for the opportunity Circle Network has provided, as their support within the country community is unparalleled.”

On Which Devices is Frndly TV Available?

Frndly TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Stream ‘Opry Live: USO Holiday Special’ on the Circle Network

The Circle Network can be found on Circle Television, Dish Network, and Sling TV. You can also access the network on connected devices, including the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO, LG Channels, Redbox Free Live TV, Peacock, Frndly TV, and XUMO. ‘Opry Live: USO Holiday Special’ is also streaming on YouTube.