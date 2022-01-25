 Skip to Content
How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators Game Live Online on January 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Ottawa Senators face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Ottawa Senators vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

Buffalo Sabres vs. Ottawa Senators Game Preview: Sabres visit the Senators after Krebs' 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (13-21-7, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (12-20-3, seventh in the Atlantic)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host Buffalo after Peyton Krebs scored two goals in the Sabres’ 6-3 victory against the Flyers.

The Senators are 7-10-2 in conference play. Ottawa is last in the NHL recording 29.4 shots per game.

The Sabres are 4-6-4 in division games. Buffalo has converted on 20.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 23 power-play goals.

Buffalo defeated Ottawa 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 33 total points for the Senators, 12 goals and 21 assists. Josh Norris has six goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 21 total assists and has 28 points. Jeff Skinner has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).

Sabres: Jack Quinn: out (lower body), Will Butcher: day to day (upper body), Kyle Okposo: out (upper body), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols).

