How to Watch ‘Pantheon’ Season Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The explosive season finale of “Pantheon” is coming exclusively to AMC+ on Thursday, Oct. 13. The animated sci-fi drama series is hardly a kid’s show; it forces its audience to ponder tough questions about artificial intelligence and the very nature of life itself. The first season has blurred the lines of humanity and A.I., and it’s all coming down to one final battle that may determine the fate of humankind. You can watch the season finale of “Pantheon” exclusively with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch ‘Pantheon’ Season Finale

About ‘Pantheon’

“Pantheon” follows the tale of an outcast teenager who receives mysterious help from someone online; a stranger soon revealed to be the father she thought she lost forever, David. His consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan, leaving his body behind forever. David is the first in a new type of being — an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI” — but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

Now the world’s major governments have discovered the power of UIs, but they have hidden something from the would-be cyber-warriors: a major flaw that could cause the destruction of every UI on Earth. Is that fate unavoidable, or can Maddie, David, and their friends stop the oncoming war and save themselves — and the planet? You’ll have to watch the season finale of “Pantheon” to find out.

