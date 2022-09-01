 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Pantheon’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

David Satin

Speculative science fiction shows dare to ask their audiences, “What will the future REALLY look like, and what will our place in it be?” Those are the questions that “Pantheon” attempts to answer. It’s a new animated series from AMC+ that explores the limits of what humans and technology are capable of. At what point does the line between humanity and technology become blurred, and how does it affect our society? “Pantheon” explores these questions and more and you can stream the series with 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch The Series Premiere of ‘Pantheon

About ‘Pantheon’

“Pantheon” is centered on a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online; a stranger soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being — an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI” — but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

Although it is an animated series, “Pantheon” should be considered a very grown-up show. The series explores complex themes and asks hard questions of its viewers, in the best traditions of hard science fiction. It uses the lens of family to examine the limits of technology, and where humanity as a species is headed.

The show has a star-studded ensemble cast, including Daniel Dae Kim (“Lost”, “Hawaii Five-O”), Katie Chang (“The Bling Ring”), Paul Dano (“The Batman”), Rosemarie DeWitt (“Little Fires Everywhere”), Aaron Eckhart (“The Dark Knight”), and many more. Episodes will be available to stream weekly, every Thursday following the Sept. 1 premiere.

Can You Stream The ‘Pantheon’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you are not already an AMC+ customer, yes! You can sign up for a seven-day free trial of AMC+ and enjoy shows like “Pantheon,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Walking Dead” and more.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Pantheon’ on AMC+?

AMC+is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 7-Day Trial
    amc+ via amazon.com

    AMC+

    AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that includes the best from AMC, BBC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited containing original, award-winning series, popular movies, festival favorites, plus horror, sci-fi, true crime, and thrillers. You can subscribe to AMC+ for $8.99 / month or save over 40% with the annual plan for $59.88 / year.

    If you are a Prime Video subscriber, subscribing through that platform allows you to watch either in Prime Video or on the AMC+ app.

    7-Day Trial
    $8.99 / month
    amc+ via amazon.com

Check out the 'Pantheon' trailer:

