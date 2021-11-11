How to Watch ‘Paris In Love’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

International influencer, Paris Hilton, is finally ready to get married to the man of her dreams. Available on Thursday, November 11, “Paris in Love”, the 13-episode docuseries is available to live stream on Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Paris in Love’ Premiere

When: Thursday, November 11

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock

About ‘Paris in Love’

The most recognizable entrepreneur, international influencer, and innovator in social media, Paris Hilton, practically pioneered reality television and created a celebrity identity based on her reputation, personality, and looks alone. The DJ/designer/actress/model/author (what can’t she do?) hasn’t had the best luck with relationships, as we saw in her recent Youtube Original documentary, “This Is Paris.” However, she has finally found her soulmate in capitalist Carter Reum, who pops the big question in the new docuseries ‘Paris in Love.’

The series will follow Hilton as she gets ready for the big day from bridal dress shopping to choosing the venue to designing a dream destination wedding and a crazy bachelorette party until she is finally ready to walk down the aisle. Paris reveals more of her personal life in this entertaining and emotional ride.

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures, and Slivington Manor Entertainment, ‘Paris in Love’ is executive produced by Paris Hilton, herself, and Bruce Gersh.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.