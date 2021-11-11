How to Watch ‘Paris In Love’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
International influencer, Paris Hilton, is finally ready to get married to the man of her dreams. Available on Thursday, November 11, “Paris in Love”, the 13-episode docuseries is available to live stream on Peacock.
How to Watch ‘Paris in Love’ Premiere
- When: Thursday, November 11
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Peacock
About ‘Paris in Love’
The most recognizable entrepreneur, international influencer, and innovator in social media, Paris Hilton, practically pioneered reality television and created a celebrity identity based on her reputation, personality, and looks alone. The DJ/designer/actress/model/author (what can’t she do?) hasn’t had the best luck with relationships, as we saw in her recent Youtube Original documentary, “This Is Paris.” However, she has finally found her soulmate in capitalist Carter Reum, who pops the big question in the new docuseries ‘Paris in Love.’
The series will follow Hilton as she gets ready for the big day from bridal dress shopping to choosing the venue to designing a dream destination wedding and a crazy bachelorette party until she is finally ready to walk down the aisle. Paris reveals more of her personal life in this entertaining and emotional ride.
From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures, and Slivington Manor Entertainment, ‘Paris in Love’ is executive produced by Paris Hilton, herself, and Bruce Gersh.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 15,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series.
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Just like other streaming services, Peacock will have their own original series including reboots of Save By The Bell, Punky Brewster, and Battlestar Galactica. They also have shows like Rutherford Falls (Ed Helms), Dr. Death (Alec Baldwin), and a behind-the-scenes docs-series about Saturday Night Live.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like the entire Dick Wolf library including Law & Order and Chicago Fire, Parks and Recreation, and The Office.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.