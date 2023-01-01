How to Watch ‘Paul T. Goldman’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Have you ever heard of Paul T. Goldman? Probably not, but it’s a name that deserves your attention. He’s the subject of a new series called “Paul T. Goldman” coming to Peacock on Sunday, Jan. 1. It’s a stranger-than-fiction dive into the life of a man who could be completely out of touch with reality, or could be more in tune with what’s really going on than anyone on Earth. The series was over 10 years in the making, and its subject is truly larger than life. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock .

About 'Paul T. Goldman' Series Premiere

“Paul T. Goldman” is a mind-bending series from the director of “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and the producers of “The Disaster Artist.” It’s a project that director Jason Woliner has been shooting for over a decade and a story that continues to pile on jaw-dropping new twists. In the style of Woliner’s work on “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the series is a groundbreaking project that mixes fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale.

“In 2012, a man named Paul T. Goldman tweeted at me,” said Woliner. “He said that he had an incredible story to tell and had written a book – and a screenplay – about it. He asked for my help bringing it to the screen. I clicked on his website and watched a video he’d shot himself: He was a middle-aged, nebbishy guy delivering a monologue about how he’d been the victim of a shocking betrayal that led to a transformation ‘from wimp to warrior’ and set him on a mission to bring down an (alleged) international crime ring.”

“It instantly became my favorite book I’ve ever read. The story is equal parts fascinating, hilarious, shocking, and often weirdly moving. It has endless bizarre turns, and Paul himself is the most captivating person I’ve ever encountered. The series that has resulted - a culmination of over a decade of shooting - has wound up becoming the most conceptually ambitious and personal project I’ve ever worked on.”

Can you watch 'Paul T. Goldman' Series Premiere for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Paul T. Goldman’ Series Premiere as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'Paul T. Goldman' Series Premiere?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Paul T. Goldman' Series Premiere Trailer