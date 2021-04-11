 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pirates vs. Cubs on April 11, 2021 Live Online: Streaming/TV Picks

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, while in Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTVfuboTV and AT&T TV is your only options to stream Pirates and Cubs games all year long.

Trevor Williams will pitch for Chicago, while JT Brubaker will pitch for Pittsburgh. Chicago has taken four of the first five games from the Pirates, but Pittsburgh snapped a six game losing streak yesterday.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Marquee Sports Network and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

