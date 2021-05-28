How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on May 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies

When: Friday, May 28, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

In Denver, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream Colorado Rockies games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last six games. Rockies: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (2-6, 7.41 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 40 strikeouts).

The Pirates are 8-14 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has hit 33 home runs this season, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with five, averaging one every 34.2 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 3-20 away from home. Colorado’s lineup has 49 home runs this season, Ryan McMahon leads them with 13 homers.