How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 10, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: J.A. Happ (5-6, 6.62 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Pirates: Steven Brault (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 2 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates +107, Cardinals -125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and St. Louis will square off on Tuesday.

The Pirates are 23-30 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .362 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .529 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Cardinals are 23-31 on the road. St. Louis is slugging .387 as a unit. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a slugging percentage of .515.

The Pirates won the last meeting 7-2. Max Kranick notched his first victory and Ben Gamel went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Pittsburgh. Johan Oviedo registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

