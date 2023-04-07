How to Watch ‘Praise This’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
A new Peacock movie, “Praise This,” follows a young woman hoping to make the big time in the music industry. However, she ends up in an unexpected place with a shot at jumpstarting her career. Will she continue chasing her huge dreams despite this not being exactly what she had in mind? Grammy-nominated actress and musician Chlöe Bailey stars in the new film. Don’t miss the premiere on Friday, April 7 on Peacock. You can watch Praise This with a subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Praise This’
Sam (Bailey) is a rising star in the music industry, but she hasn’t had her big break yet. Her dad, played by Philip Fornah, expresses his concerns about the people she’s hanging out with. In an attempt to get his daughter onto a better path, he decides it’s time for a change.
The father-daughter pair relocates from Los Angeles to Atlanta. There, they link up with Sam’s cousin, Jess. With her big dreams still on her mind, Sam hopes to find the perfect opportunity in Atlanta. She ends up being forced to perform alongside Jess, who’s on a praise team. Along the way, Sam learns important lessons about gospel music and has the chance to see her hard work finally pay off.
Also starring in the new Peacock film are many familiar faces and voices, including Anjelika Washington, Druski, Quavo, Tristan Mack Wilds, Birgundi Baker, Loren Lott, Kiara Iman Heffner, Ilario Grant, Crystal Hayslett, Cocoa Brown, Vanessa Fraction, Jekalyn Carr, and Koryn Hawthorne.
Can you watch ‘Praise This’ for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Praise This as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
Can you watch ‘Praise This’ offline?
Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Praise This and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Praise This’?
You can watch Praise This on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Praise This’ Trailer
-
Praise ThisApril 7, 2023
When aspiring musical superstar Sam is forced to join her cousin’s struggling, underdog praise team in the lead-up to a national championship competition, she sees an opportunity to finally make her dreams come true.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.