How to Watch ‘Praise This’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A new Peacock movie, “ Praise This ,” follows a young woman hoping to make the big time in the music industry. However, she ends up in an unexpected place with a shot at jumpstarting her career. Will she continue chasing her huge dreams despite this not being exactly what she had in mind? Grammy-nominated actress and musician Chlöe Bailey stars in the new film. Don’t miss the premiere on Friday, April 7 on Peacock . You can watch Praise This with a subscription to Peacock .

About ‘Praise This’

Sam (Bailey) is a rising star in the music industry, but she hasn’t had her big break yet. Her dad, played by Philip Fornah, expresses his concerns about the people she’s hanging out with. In an attempt to get his daughter onto a better path, he decides it’s time for a change.

The father-daughter pair relocates from Los Angeles to Atlanta. There, they link up with Sam’s cousin, Jess. With her big dreams still on her mind, Sam hopes to find the perfect opportunity in Atlanta. She ends up being forced to perform alongside Jess, who’s on a praise team. Along the way, Sam learns important lessons about gospel music and has the chance to see her hard work finally pay off.

Also starring in the new Peacock film are many familiar faces and voices, including Anjelika Washington, Druski, Quavo, Tristan Mack Wilds, Birgundi Baker, Loren Lott, Kiara Iman Heffner, Ilario Grant, Crystal Hayslett, Cocoa Brown, Vanessa Fraction, Jekalyn Carr, and Koryn Hawthorne.

Can you watch ‘Praise This’ for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Praise This as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

Can you watch ‘Praise This’ offline?

Like most of the Peacock catalog, you can download Praise This and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Praise This’?

You can watch Praise This on Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Praise This’ Trailer