How to Watch ‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Jeremy Renner may still be recuperating from a horrific snow plow accident that nearly cost the actor his life, but that isn’t slowing down his drive to be a force for good in the world. You can see that drive on display in “Rennervations,” the new series coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, April 12. In the series, Renner and his team travel the world to repurpose old, broken-down vehicles into new machines that can help serve their communities. You can watch Rennervations: Season 1 with a subscription to Disney+ .

About ‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere

Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.

Along the way, Renner teams up with actor and producer Anthony Mackie, actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens, actor and producer Anil Kapoor, and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra, who all share Renner’s enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.

Can you watch ‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere for free?

Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Rennervations: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

Can you watch ‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Rennervations: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Rennervations: Season 1 on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere Trailer