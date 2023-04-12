How to Watch ‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Jeremy Renner may still be recuperating from a horrific snow plow accident that nearly cost the actor his life, but that isn’t slowing down his drive to be a force for good in the world. You can see that drive on display in “Rennervations,” the new series coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, April 12. In the series, Renner and his team travel the world to repurpose old, broken-down vehicles into new machines that can help serve their communities. You can watch Rennervations: Season 1 with a subscription to Disney+.
About ‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere
Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio.
Along the way, Renner teams up with actor and producer Anthony Mackie, actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens, actor and producer Anil Kapoor, and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra, who all share Renner’s enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.
Can you watch ‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Rennervations: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
Can you watch ‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download Rennervations: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere?
You can watch Rennervations: Season 1 on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Rennervations’ Series Premiere Trailer
-
Rennervations: Season 1April 12, 2023
This four-part series embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion for giving back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.
-
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up