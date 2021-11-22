How to Watch ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without the beloved classic movie, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Fortunately, the heartwarming Christmas film will be airing many times throughout November and December. Get ready to cozy up on the couch with a cup of hot cocoa and a warm blanket. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air on CBS on Monday, November 22, and Saturday, December 11 (both at 8 p.m. ET.)

However, there’s a very important catch with Rudolph. If you have a live TV streaming service, you will not be able to watch it on CBS.

Freeform is the only network with streaming rights to our favorite reindeer story. You’ll have to wait until December 4, when you can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

When: Monday, November 22 at 8 p.m. ET and Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS only on antenna, cable, and satellite

Stream: Unavailable

How to Watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ with a Streaming Service

If you happen to miss “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” on CBS, you can also find it on Freeform during the “25 Days of Christmas” movie marathon. It will be airing on the following dates:

Saturday, December 4 at 7:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 5 at 5:35 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 19 at 6:45 p.m. ET

Monday, December 20 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Friday, December 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 25 at 5:40 p.m. ET

We recommend 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV to stream Freeform.

About ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” tells the story of a misfit reindeer who is able to save Christmas. On a foggy Christmas Eve night, Santa needs Rudolph’s glowing nose to guide his sleigh. Burl Ives narrates the film as Sam the Snowman. The 1964 movie is animated in a stop-motion style and is just 47 minutes long, so viewers of all ages can enjoy it.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer December 6, 1964 Sam the snowman tells us the story of a young red-nosed reindeer who, after being ousted from the reindeer games because of his glowing nose, teams up with Hermey, an elf who wants to be a dentist, and Yukon Cornelius, the prospector. They run into the Abominable Snowman and find a whole island of misfit toys. Rudoph vows to see if he can get Santa to help the toys, and he goes back to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. But Santa’s sleigh is fogged in. But when Santa looks over Rudolph, he gets a very bright idea…

How to Stream ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” live on Freeform using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.