 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock

How to Watch ‘Sam & Kate’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Matt Rainis

For those seeking to cry a unique mix of sad tears and tears of laughter, “Sam & Kate” may be the movie for you! The 2022 dramedy, starring legendary actors Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek, will be streaming on Peacock starting on Feb. 1. A heartfelt movie about the importance of love, family, and our shared pasts is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch 'Sam & Kate'

About 'Sam & Kate'

Sam (Jake Hoffman) moves back to his small hometown in order to care for his ailing father, Bill (Dustin Hoffman). While he’s there, he begins to fall in love with Kate (Schuyler Fisk). To complicate matters, Bill also begins to fall for someone. That someone, of course, being Kate’s mom, Tina (Sissy Spacek). Now, the four must examine their relationships with each other and their shared histories in order to make their new relationships work.

In a film about family starring family (with Dustin Hoffman being Jake Hoffman’s father, as well as Sissy Spacek being the mother of Schuyler Fisk), the emotional performances, especially from Dustin Hoffman and Spacek, are sure to melt the heart of viewers everywhere. If you want to come out of a movie feeling like you need to hug your loved ones, this picture will give you what you need.

Can you watch 'Sam & Kate' for free?

Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Sam & Kate’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.

What devices can you use to stream 'Sam & Kate'?

You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Sam & Kate' Trailer

  • Sign Up
    peacocktv.com

    Peacock

    Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.

    Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

    Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.

    The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

    The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

    Sign Up
    $4.99+ / month
    peacocktv.com

  • Sam & Kate

    November 11, 2022

    Bill is an ailing larger-than-life father being taken care of by his son Sam, who has returned home to care for him. While home, Sam falls for a local woman, Kate. At the same time, Bill starts to fall for her mom, Tina.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.