How to Watch ‘Sam & Kate’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
For those seeking to cry a unique mix of sad tears and tears of laughter, “Sam & Kate” may be the movie for you! The 2022 dramedy, starring legendary actors Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek, will be streaming on Peacock starting on Feb. 1. A heartfelt movie about the importance of love, family, and our shared pasts is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. You can watch with a subscription to Peacock.
About 'Sam & Kate'
Sam (Jake Hoffman) moves back to his small hometown in order to care for his ailing father, Bill (Dustin Hoffman). While he’s there, he begins to fall in love with Kate (Schuyler Fisk). To complicate matters, Bill also begins to fall for someone. That someone, of course, being Kate’s mom, Tina (Sissy Spacek). Now, the four must examine their relationships with each other and their shared histories in order to make their new relationships work.
In a film about family starring family (with Dustin Hoffman being Jake Hoffman’s father, as well as Sissy Spacek being the mother of Schuyler Fisk), the emotional performances, especially from Dustin Hoffman and Spacek, are sure to melt the heart of viewers everywhere. If you want to come out of a movie feeling like you need to hug your loved ones, this picture will give you what you need.
Can you watch 'Sam & Kate' for free?
Peacock does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Sam & Kate’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge. If you want to save, you can get an entire year of Peacock for $49.99.
What devices can you use to stream 'Sam & Kate'?
You can watch Peacock using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Sam & Kate' Trailer
