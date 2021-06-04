How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants on TV via Live Stream on June 4, 2021: Betting Odds/Starters

On Friday, June 4, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-5, 4.41 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to face the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

The Giants are 16-8 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit 79 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Brandon Crawford leads them with 12, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 11-14 away from home. Chicago has hit 71 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Javier Baez leads the team with 14, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-2. Anthony DeSclafani notched his fifth victory and Crawford went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for San Francisco. Zach Davies took his third loss for Chicago.