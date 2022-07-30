MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on July 30, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants Game Preview: San Francisco Giants host the Chicago Cubs Saturday

Chicago Cubs (41-58, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-51, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Drew Smyly (3-5, 3.93 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Giants: Jakob Junis (4-2, 2.98 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Cubs +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

San Francisco has gone 27-23 at home and 49-51 overall. Giants hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Chicago is 41-58 overall and 21-26 in road games. The Cubs have a 21-44 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Saturday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Willson Contreras has 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .252 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 13-for-42 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .244 batting average, 1.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Joc Pederson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (right knee), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zack Littell: 15-Day IL (oblique), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)