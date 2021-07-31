How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros
- When: Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on AT&T TV.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.48 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (9-3, 3.65 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)
LINE: Giants -101, Astros -116; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Houston will play on Saturday.
The Giants are 33-17 on their home turf. San Francisco’s lineup has 151 home runs this season, Kris Bryant leads the club with 18 homers.
The Astros are 30-20 on the road. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .339, led by Michael Brantley with a mark of .382.
The Astros won the last meeting 9-6. Framber Valdez secured his seventh victory and Jose Altuve went 3-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI for Houston. Kevin Gausman took his fifth loss for San Francisco.
