MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock.

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In San Francisco and Philadelphia, the game is streaming on Peacock, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock. If you live outside of those two markets, you will be able to stream it on Peacock nationwide as well.

The weekend series on Peacock combines the announcing teams on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jon Miller (Giants) will serve as play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts Mike Krukow (Giants), John Kruk (Phillies), and Jimmy Rollins (Phillies) live from Oracle Park. The live coverage will also include special features and guest contributors. Additionally, Peacock will deliver comprehensive pregame coverage leading up to each game.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (4-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -129, Phillies +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Kevin Gausman. Gausman threw eight innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Arizona.

The Giants are 22-9 on their home turf. San Francisco has a team on-base percentage of .320, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the lineup with a mark of .401.

The Phillies are 12-21 in road games. Philadelphia’s lineup has 67 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 13 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-5. Hector Neris recorded his first victory and Mickey Moniak went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Philadelphia. Wandy Peralta took his first loss for San Francisco.

