MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Without Cable on June 19, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the San Francisco Giants face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock Originals, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In San Francisco and Philadelphia, the game is streaming on Peacock, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Peacock. If you live outside of those two markets, you will be able to stream it on Peacock nationwide as well.

The weekend series on Peacock combines the announcing teams on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jon Miller (Giants) will serve as play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts Mike Krukow (Giants), John Kruk (Phillies), and Jimmy Rollins (Phillies) live from Oracle Park. The live coverage will also include special features and guest contributors. Additionally, Peacock will deliver comprehensive pregame coverage leading up to each game.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (5-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (6-3, 3.71 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -116, Phillies -100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Philadelphia will meet on Saturday.

The Giants are 23-9 on their home turf. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .320, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the lineup with a mark of .403.

The Phillies are 12-22 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .385 this season. Bryce Harper leads the club with a .471 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-3. Johnny Cueto earned his fifth victory and LaMonte Wade Jr went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI for San Francisco. Vince Velasquez registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

Live TV Streaming Option

Peacock

Price: $4.99
Includes: Peacock Originals

