How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of San Francisco and Dallas, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and NBC Sports California + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Stars vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose plays Dallas in conference matchup

By The Associated Press

Dallas Stars (13-9-2, seventh in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-12-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks +105, Stars -126; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose and Dallas take the ice in Western Conference action.

The Sharks are 6-6-0 in conference games. San Jose ranks 10th in the Western Conference with 29.0 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Stars are 7-5-2 in Western Conference play. Dallas serves 7.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the Western Conference. Jani Hakanpaa leads the team averaging 1.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with 16 assists and has 24 points this season. Timo Meier has 11 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Roope Hintz leads the Stars with 11 goals and has 18 points. Joe Pavelski has seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Stars: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

