How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on January 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, San Jose, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Detroit and San Jose, you can stream San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
Hulu Originals-------
ESPN+-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: San Jose hosts Detroit after Hertl's 3-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (16-16-4, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-16-1, fifth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the Detroit Red Wings after Tomas Hertl scored three goals in the Sharks’ 3-2 overtime victory over the Flyers.

The Sharks are 9-7-1 on their home ice. San Jose ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Hertl with 20.

The Red Wings are 4-11-2 in road games. Detroit averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 4, Detroit won 6-2. Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals for the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hertl leads the Sharks with 20 goals and has 31 points. Timo Meier has nine assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 16 goals and has 32 points. Bertuzzi has 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Lane Pederson: out (health protocols), Jake Middleton: day to day (upper body), James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Erik Karlsson: day to day (upper body), Logan Couture: out (health and safety protocols), Nick Bonino: out (health and safety protocols).

Red Wings: None listed.

