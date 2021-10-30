How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets

In San Francisco the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks Game Preview: Connor, Jets to face Sharks in San Jose

By The Associated Press

Winnipeg Jets (4-2-1, second in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (4-3-0, third in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -114, Jets -105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Winnipeg Jets.

San Jose went 21-28-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-13-4 at home. The Sharks scored 146 total goals last season while collecting 233 assists.

Winnipeg went 30-23-3 overall with a 17-10-1 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Jets allowed 2.5 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

In their last meeting on Oct. 16, San Jose won 4-3.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Jets: Mark Scheifele: day to day (covid-19), Blake Wheeler: day to day (health protocols).