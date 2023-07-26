How to Watch ‘Secret Invasion’ Series Finale on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s all come down to this. The Skrulls don’t intend to leave the planet Earth without a fight, and have been preparing a catastrophe that could plunge the entire world into a war that will leave the aliens as the last group standing. “ Secret Invasion ” will air its explosive series finale on Wednesday, July 26 on Disney+ . Will Nick Fury be able to stop the Skrull invasion? You can watch with a subscription to Disney+ .

About 'Secret Invasion' Series Finale

The Skrulls: a group of shapeshifting aliens that came to Earth decades ago, fleeing persecution. They needed a new planet, and Nick Fury was willing to help them find one, and to allow them to stay on Earth while they did so. But some Skrulls think that Earth is the perfect place for them, if they can get rid of all the pesky humans infesting it currently anyway.

Fury has lost Talos, his most important Skrull ally. Now he must rely on a tenuous alliance with Talos’s daughter G’iah to stop the nefarious Gravik from creating an army of super-powered Skrulls, which would allow him to conquer Earth once and for all. Will Fury succeed, or will Earth fall to the plans of the Skrulls and their secret invasion?

