How to Watch ‘Secret Invasion’ Series Finale on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
It’s all come down to this. The Skrulls don’t intend to leave the planet Earth without a fight, and have been preparing a catastrophe that could plunge the entire world into a war that will leave the aliens as the last group standing. “Secret Invasion” will air its explosive series finale on Wednesday, July 26 on Disney+. Will Nick Fury be able to stop the Skrull invasion? You can watch with a subscription to Disney+.
About 'Secret Invasion' Series Finale
The Skrulls: a group of shapeshifting aliens that came to Earth decades ago, fleeing persecution. They needed a new planet, and Nick Fury was willing to help them find one, and to allow them to stay on Earth while they did so. But some Skrulls think that Earth is the perfect place for them, if they can get rid of all the pesky humans infesting it currently anyway.
Fury has lost Talos, his most important Skrull ally. Now he must rely on a tenuous alliance with Talos’s daughter G’iah to stop the nefarious Gravik from creating an army of super-powered Skrulls, which would allow him to conquer Earth once and for all. Will Fury succeed, or will Earth fall to the plans of the Skrulls and their secret invasion?
Can you watch 'Secret Invasion' Series Finale for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Secret Invasion’ Series Finale as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
What devices can you use to stream 'Secret Invasion' Series Finale?
You can watch Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Secret Invasion' Series Finale Trailer
-
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up