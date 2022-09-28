How to Watch ‘Sex, Lies, and the College Cult’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
If you’re obsessed with true crime, you can’t miss Peacock’s newest documentary, which debuts exclusively on the streaming service today. “Sex, Lies, and the College Cult” delves into the disturbing story of Lawrence Ray and the cult he created. The captivating and dramatic documentary premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 28. You can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.
How to Watch ‘Sex, Lies and the College Cult’
- When: Wednesday, Sept. 28
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Sex, Lies and the College Cult’
“Sex, Lies, and the College Cult” follows Ray, who is accused of starting a sex cult at Sarah Lawrence College in New York. An investigation began in 2019, and earlier this year, he was convicted of 15 counts, which include extortion, sex trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy. Currently, he is awaiting sentencing for his crimes.
Follow the shocking and unnerving story of Larry Ray and how he brainwashed students of Sarah Lawrence College into an abusive sex cult that upended their lives, and the lives of their families.
The new true crime documentary digs into the entire situation from start to finish, beginning with Ray moving into his daughter’s college dorm room just after he got out of prison in 2010. He gained the trust of his daughter’s friends and began controlling them in many areas of their lives, both psychologically and financially.
For 10 years, Ray manipulated, tortured, and betrayed these young women and even pushed one of them into prostitution.
Now, the full truth is finally being brought to light. Don’t miss the chilling details in Peacock’s “Sex, Lies, and the College Cult.”
Can You Watch ‘Sex, Lies and the College Cult’ for Free on Peacock?
Peacock offers a free subscription tier but you will need to sign up for a paid subscription to stream the full library of titles, including “Sex, Lies and the College Cult.” Premium with ads costs $4.99 per month and premium without ads is $9.99 per month.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Sex, Lies and the College Cult’ on Peacock?
“Sex, Lies and the College Cult” on Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
