How to Watch ‘Sex, Lies, and the College Cult’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re obsessed with true crime, you can’t miss Peacock’s newest documentary, which debuts exclusively on the streaming service today. “Sex, Lies, and the College Cult” delves into the disturbing story of Lawrence Ray and the cult he created. The captivating and dramatic documentary premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 28. You can stream it with a Subscription to Peacock.

How to Watch ‘Sex, Lies and the College Cult’

When : Wednesday, Sept. 28

: Wednesday, Sept. 28 TV: Peacock

About ‘Sex, Lies and the College Cult’

“Sex, Lies, and the College Cult” follows Ray, who is accused of starting a sex cult at Sarah Lawrence College in New York. An investigation began in 2019, and earlier this year, he was convicted of 15 counts, which include extortion, sex trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy. Currently, he is awaiting sentencing for his crimes.

The new true crime documentary digs into the entire situation from start to finish, beginning with Ray moving into his daughter’s college dorm room just after he got out of prison in 2010. He gained the trust of his daughter’s friends and began controlling them in many areas of their lives, both psychologically and financially.

For 10 years, Ray manipulated, tortured, and betrayed these young women and even pushed one of them into prostitution.

Now, the full truth is finally being brought to light. Don’t miss the chilling details in Peacock’s “Sex, Lies, and the College Cult.”

