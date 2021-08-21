How to Watch the 2021 Diamond League Prefontaine Classic Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Team USA runner Sha’Carri Richardson is back on the track after a controversial ruling that barred her from competing in this year’s Olympics. Will she return with a vengeance and defeat the competition? Or, will her opponents, who all medaled in Tokyo, prove to be the superior athletes? Find out this Saturday. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the 2021 Diamond League Prefontaine Classic Without Cable

When: Starts Saturday, August 21 at 4:30 PM ET

TV: NBC

Background

Richardson will compete in her first event since the U.S. Track & Field Trials, and will face the three women’s 100m Tokyo Olympics medalists: Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah (gold), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (silver), and Shericka Jackson (bronze).

Also expected to compete in Saturday’s field are Allyson Felix – who in Tokyo became the most decorated American Track & Field athlete ever – in the women’s 200m, Tokyo Olympics 400m hurdle silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad, 800m gold medalist Athing Mu, shotput gold medalist Ryan Crouser, Tokyo Olympians Ajee Wilson, Emma Coburn, Matthew Centrowitz and more.

The men’s 200m is expected to feature Tokyo silver and bronze medalists Americans Kenny Bednarek (silver) and Noah Lyles (bronze). In the men’s shot put, gold medalist Crouser, who set an Olympic record in Tokyo with a 23.30m throw and a world record in Eugene at the Olympic Trials, and silver medalist Joe Kovacs are both expected to compete. Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Katie Nageotte is expected to headline the women’s pole vault event this weekend.

Studio Pre-Trials Show

In addition to the action on NBC, Peacock will stream an exclusive half-hour studio show before live coverage gets underway. Then, folks can continue streaming the action from the Prefontaine Classic on Peacock without having to switch over to NBC.

How to Stream the 2021 Diamond League Prefontaine Classic for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2021 Diamond League Prefontaine Classic live on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

