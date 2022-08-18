How to Watch ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Ready or not, Marvel fans, the newest show from the comic book giant is headed to streaming as “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” debuts on Disney+ on Thursday, Aug. 18. The show focuses on Jennifer Walters, a 30-something lawyer trying to make her way through life without the constant reminder that she’s also a 6-foot-7 superhuman with green skin and incredible strength. Marvel fans can’t miss this one, and it’s only available with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Series Premiere

About ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

The final TV show in Marvel’s Phase Four, and the MCU’s first legit comedy, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” will definitely feature some big moments. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany of “Orphan Black”), a lawyer specializing in superhero-oriented cases, is just trying to get along. But having the ability to change into a green, super-sized hulk is definitely not making that goal any easier for her. Despite a huge helping hand from her cousin Bruce Banner, Walters’ adjustment to her powers is not easy to balance against her fast-paced career. When an enemy from Banner’s past enlists Walters as a member of his legal team, she must decide if she’ll remain just a lawyer, or if her powers have destined her for something more.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” will feature many familiar faces for MCU fans. Mark Ruffalo (“The Avengers”) will reprise his role as Bruce Banner and Smart Hulk, who takes it upon himself to offer guidance to his cousin Jennifer. Also returning is Tim Roth (“Resurrection”), reprising his role as Emil Blonsky from “The Incredible Hulk.” Trailers have also hinted that Charlie Cox will appear as Matt Murdoch, a.k.a. Daredevil, reprising the role he originally played in Netflix’s “Daredevil” and returned to in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Can You Stream ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ For Free?

Yes! If you are not already a Disney+ subscriber, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of Disney+! This deal is available for new customers only, so if you’ve been on the fence about Disney+, try it today!

What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ on Disney+?

