Disney+ Sneakerella

How to Watch ‘Sneakerella’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Aubrey Chorpenning

Disney has put another unique, musical spin on the classic tale of “Cinderella,” and it premieres this week. The newest story is titled “Sneakerella” and follows an aspiring shoe designer named El. The musical will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning on Friday, May 13. You can watch the new film with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Sneakerella’

About ‘Sneakerella’

“Sneakerella” puts a modern twist on the fairytale and takes place in the street fashion scene of New York City. El is working at his family-owned shoe store in Queens and while he focuses on stocking shoes, behind the scenes, he has hopes of designing them, too. He’s forced to conceal his abilities from his father and his evil stepbrothers.

When El meets Kira King and her father, Darius, who’s a former basketball player and sneakerhead himself, he gets the perfect opportunity to put his artistic skills to good use. Of course, it wouldn’t be a “Cinderella” story without the help of a Fairy Godmother or Godfather. Before long, El is chasing after his dreams and working toward becoming a big-time sneaker designer.

Sneakerella

May 11, 2022

When El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, meets Kira King, the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Sneakerella’ on Disney+?

“Sneakerella” on Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Watch the 'Sneakerella' Trailer:

