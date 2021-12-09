How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Detroit Red Wings

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Detroit, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Detroit Red Wings vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis takes home win streak into matchup with Detroit

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (13-10-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (13-8-4, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -172, Red Wings +145; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Detroit trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Blues are 8-3-1 at home. St. Louis is first in the Western Conference with 6.0 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas averaging 0.8.

The Red Wings have gone 4-7-1 away from home. Detroit ranks 14th in the Eastern Conference with 28.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

In their last matchup on Nov. 24, Detroit won 4-2. Robby Fabbri recorded a team-high 2 points for the Red Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 25 total points for the Blues, nine goals and 16 assists. Brandon Saad has seven goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 15 total assists and has 18 points. Dylan Larkin has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Robert Thomas: day to day (lower-body), Jordan Binnington: out (covid-19), Justin Faulk: day to day (undisclosed), David Perron: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (health protocols).

Red Wings: Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (health protocols), Gustav Lindstrom: day to day (lower body), Marc Staal: out (covid-19).