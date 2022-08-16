How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Denver the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals host the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (51-66, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (63-51, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.84 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -238, Rockies +194; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies to open a three-game series.

St. Louis is 37-21 at home and 63-51 overall. The Cardinals have hit 134 total home runs to rank 10th in MLB play.

Colorado is 18-36 in road games and 51-66 overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 31 doubles and 28 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 13-for-39 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 26 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 16-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rockies: 5-5, .299 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Juan Yepez: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhoulys Chacin: 15-Day IL (toe), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)