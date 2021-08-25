MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 25, 2021: Streaming

On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Detroit Tigers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Detroit Tigers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-11, 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jon Lester (4-6, 5.46 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -150, Tigers +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Detroit will meet on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 34-30 in home games in 2020. The St. Louis pitching staff averages 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Adam Wainwright leads them with a mark of 8.3.

The Tigers are 28-36 on the road. Detroit has hit 142 home runs as a team this season. Robbie Grossman leads the club with 19, averaging one every 22.8 at-bats.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-3. Casey Mize earned his seventh victory and Miguel Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Detroit. Jack Flaherty registered his second loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option