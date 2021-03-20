How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros Spring Training on March 20, 2021 Live Online No Cable
On Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Houston Astros
- When: Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and Fox Sports Midwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it with a subscription to AT&T TV.
In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Midwest (soon to be Bally Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports San Diego – this is your only option to stream Padres games all year long.
