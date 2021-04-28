MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream on April 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

