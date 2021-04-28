MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream on April 28, 2021: TV Options/Streaming
On Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT
- TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest
- Stream: Watch with
In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.
In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.
How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV
- Click “” to activate the promotion
- Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
- You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
- After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|NBC Sports Philadelphia+
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Bally Sports Midwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Midwest
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-