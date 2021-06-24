MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on June 24, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (1-4, 5.66 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-8, 6.35 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -152, Pirates +132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Cardinals are 13-14 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with a mark of .348.

The Pirates are 7-22 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has hit 52 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 12, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-5. Jack Flaherty earned his eighth victory and Tommy Edman went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for St. Louis. Trevor Cahill registered his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.