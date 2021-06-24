 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online Without Cable on June 24, 2021: TV/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (1-4, 5.66 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-8, 6.35 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -152, Pirates +132; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Cardinals are 13-14 against teams from the NL Central. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with a mark of .348.

The Pirates are 7-22 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has hit 52 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with 12, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-5. Jack Flaherty earned his eighth victory and Tommy Edman went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI for St. Louis. Trevor Cahill registered his fifth loss for Pittsburgh.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.